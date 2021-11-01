Your Photos
Trunk or Treat returns to Taylor Library

Two librarians in Halloween costumes hand out candy in the Taylor Library in North Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Taylor Library hosted its annual Trunk or Treat event Sunday.

The annual event offered safe and friendly trick-or-treating and offered kids a chance to meet members of the North Mankato Fire and Police Departments.

The event ran from 4 to 6 Sunday and offered 17 different “trunks” to trick-or-treat from, including the book-mobile.

Library members and volunteers were in costume as the neighborhood streets began to fill with Halloween cheer.

”This is our biggest year, as far as vehicles that we have. I believe that we have about seventeen this year, so that’s pretty awesome. The kids are invited to come through, get candy, and just kind of see the firetruck, the police officers, the bookmobile, so just get them out and about,” said children’s librarian Michelle Zimmermann.

The library hosts several events like this one throughout the year.

