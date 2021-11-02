America’s Got Talent Elvis tribute finalist comes to Fairmont

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Elvis has entered the building.

This Friday, Nov. 5, at The Paradise Center for the Arts, Joseph Hall will bring his Rock and Remember Tribute to the stage at 7:30 pm.

Hall has been paying tribute to the legacy of Elvis Presley since 2006. He has performed all over the world and was even a finalist on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

Hall is recognized as one of the top Elvis tribute artists in the world today and past crowds at The Paradise would agree! Hall said,

“My goal is to capture the essence of Elvis Presley,” said Hall. “[I want] to pay tribute to him with the utmost respect to his legacy, his music, his image and above all else his fans.”

For tickets, contact The Paradise Center for the Arts at 507-332-7372 or visit the website at www.paradisecenterforthearts.org.

