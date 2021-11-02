Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

America’s Got Talent Elvis tribute finalist comes to Fairmont

This Friday, at The Paradise Center for the Arts, world-renowned Elvis tribute artist, Joseph...
This Friday, at The Paradise Center for the Arts, world-renowned Elvis tribute artist, Joseph Hall, will bring his Rock and Remember Tribute to the stage at 7:30 pm.
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Elvis has entered the building.

This Friday, Nov. 5, at The Paradise Center for the Arts, Joseph Hall will bring his Rock and Remember Tribute to the stage at 7:30 pm.

Hall has been paying tribute to the legacy of Elvis Presley since 2006. He has performed all over the world and was even a finalist on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

Hall is recognized as one of the top Elvis tribute artists in the world today and past crowds at The Paradise would agree! Hall said,

“My goal is to capture the essence of Elvis Presley,” said Hall. “[I want] to pay tribute to him with the utmost respect to his legacy, his music, his image and above all else his fans.”

For tickets, contact The Paradise Center for the Arts at 507-332-7372 or visit the website at www.paradisecenterforthearts.org.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr. on charges of second-degree murder following...
Mankato man charged with first-degree murder of two-year-old boy due in court
The Beast is located on 422 Belgrade Ave Suite 103
The Beast coming to North Mankato’s Belgrade Avenue
Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, Minn.
Lakota woman shares history of Mount Rushmore 80 years after its completion
Mankato Public Safety officials are investigating an alleged assault that took place on Friday,...
Officers dispatched to Cottage Path after alleged assault
Minnesota’s very first brew pub is just down the road, in Owatonna! Our newest morning...
Minnesota’s first cooperatively-owned brewpub located in Owatonna

Latest News

test
test
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Kelsey and Lisa visit the Mankato Brewery for a quick beard trim, to help kick off its Shave...
Mankato Brewery kicks off its Shave Down event
Kelsey and Lisa visit the Mankato Brewery for a quick beard trim, to help kick off its Shave...
Shave Dowm