Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Bremer Bank, Greater Mankato United Way give back to local community

By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — CADA received kits of household staples Monday morning thanks to local donors.

Bremer Bank teamed up with the Greater Mankato United Way for its Home for Good Drive.

Bremer employees raised over $200,000 this year to give back to the community. The bank matched their donations, racking up more than $400,000.

The funds helped make 1,000 kits with dishes, towels, cleaning supplies and other essentials.

Bremer delivered several of them to CADA, which will serve survivors of domestic violence.

“They play such an important role for our region. There’s individuals that have the need, have that relationship need, and so for them to be able to turn to CADA for that additional support, especially in today’s day and age with everything going on in the world, it’s great to be able to partner with CADA,”

CADA says the community’s support helps it serve more than 2,500 survivors each year.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr. on charges of second-degree murder following...
Mankato man changed with first-degree murder of two-year-old boy due in court
The Maple River Eagles came out on the winning end of a stalemate with BEA in the Section 2AA...
Maple River edges BEA in overtime to advance to Section 2AA championship
Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, Minn.
Lakota woman shares history of Mount Rushmore 80 years after its completion
The Mankato West Scarlets shut out New Prague in a 51-0 win to advance to the Section 2AAAAA...
#1 West overpowers New Prague in Section 2AAAAA semifinals
Mankato Public Safety officials are investigating an alleged assault that took place on Friday,...
Officers dispatched to Cottage Path after alleged assault

Latest News

Bremer Bank, Greater Mankato United Way give back to local community
Community leaders launch Kato Towns at Veterans Memorial Bridge in Mankato, Minn.
Kato Towns: Mankato, North Mankato team up to bring compassion to community
Kato Towns: Mankato, North Mankato team up to bring compassion to community
FILE — The Mankato Family YMCA’s mentoring programs recently received a $30,000 grant from the...
Mankato Family YMCA mentoring programs receives $30,000 grant from Otto Bremer Trust