Bremer Bank, Greater Mankato United Way give back to local community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — CADA received kits of household staples Monday morning thanks to local donors.

Bremer Bank teamed up with the Greater Mankato United Way for its Home for Good Drive.

Bremer employees raised over $200,000 this year to give back to the community. The bank matched their donations, racking up more than $400,000.

The funds helped make 1,000 kits with dishes, towels, cleaning supplies and other essentials.

Bremer delivered several of them to CADA, which will serve survivors of domestic violence.

“They play such an important role for our region. There’s individuals that have the need, have that relationship need, and so for them to be able to turn to CADA for that additional support, especially in today’s day and age with everything going on in the world, it’s great to be able to partner with CADA,”

CADA says the community’s support helps it serve more than 2,500 survivors each year.

