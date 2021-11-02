Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota opens winter exhibit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kids got a head start on winter activities thanks to the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.

Museum Education Supervisor Patrick McCarthy stated, “They can get some activity in, get excited about winter events.”

Its annual Northwoods Winter Exhibit opened Tuesday morning, and the museum said its comeback is extra special this season.

That’s because the facility was shut down for more than six months this year.

McCarthy added, “It’s so good to play with people again and have all of the community back into the museum.”

Last month, the museum received more than $10,000 from the Union Pacific Foundation, Minnesota Agricultural Education Leadership and Hy-Vee’s reusable bag program.

“I really love how we’ve become a really big part of the community, and having all the support really helps us get going through all of this,” McCarthy mentioned.

The funds helped reopen the doors on Oct. 1.

The Northwoods Winter Exhibit features snowball fights, skiing, ice fishing and more.

Joseph Bigaouette, a museum visitor stated, “I got a fish. It’s a big one. Those are big ones!”

Families also kicked back in a log cabin with hot cocoa and roasted marshmallows.

Kids said it makes them excited for winter to arrive.

“Winter is going [to have] snow days. Yeah, I like the snow,” Bigaouette added.

The Northwoods Winter Exhibit will be open until spring.

