The Docket: what to know before you vote

The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what's happening in politics each week that matters to you.
The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics each week that matters to you.(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday is Election Day in many cities and towns across the state.

Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 8:00 p.m.

If you are in line by 8:00 you can still vote.

What’s on your specific ballot depends on where you live, but you can check a sample ballot online before you go.

Elections for St. Peter mayor, council members and school board members will be on ballots.

St. Peter voters will also decide whether to pay for a new firehouse using sales tax.

All voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

If you received a mail-in ballot but have yet to send it back, you have until 3:00 p.m. on Election Day to hand it to the elections office that sent your ballot.

And if you’re not registered to vote, you can register or update your registration when you vote. You will need proof of residence to register.

Some polling places will also require a mask.

