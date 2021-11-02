Dryden McKay makes history, becomes NCAA’s career shutouts leader

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ranked second in this week’s USCHO poll, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team opened up conference action this past weekend with a dominating sweep over Northern Michigan inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

In Saturday’s 7-0 win to complete the sweep, senior netminder Dryden McKay earned the 27th shutout of his career, setting a new NCAA Men’s Hockey career shutout record.

“Very humbled, just to be mentioned with the guy that I passed is very humbling,” McKay said after breaking the record. “I think, the most special part so far has just been seeing all the reactions of the guys. You would’ve thought it was them breaking the record, honestly, with how excited they all are.”

So far this season, McKay has a record of 6-2-0 with a .914 save percentage and a 1.65 goals-against average. His 81 career wins is tied for the Minnesota State all-time record, held by Steve Carroll from 1977-1981.

