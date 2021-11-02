Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Dryden McKay makes history, becomes NCAA’s career shutouts leader

By Mary Rominger
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ranked second in this week’s USCHO poll, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team opened up conference action this past weekend with a dominating sweep over Northern Michigan inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

In Saturday’s 7-0 win to complete the sweep, senior netminder Dryden McKay earned the 27th shutout of his career, setting a new NCAA Men’s Hockey career shutout record.

“Very humbled, just to be mentioned with the guy that I passed is very humbling,” McKay said after breaking the record. “I think, the most special part so far has just been seeing all the reactions of the guys. You would’ve thought it was them breaking the record, honestly, with how excited they all are.”

So far this season, McKay has a record of 6-2-0 with a .914 save percentage and a 1.65 goals-against average. His 81 career wins is tied for the Minnesota State all-time record, held by Steve Carroll from 1977-1981.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr. on charges of second-degree murder following...
Mankato man charged with first-degree murder of two-year-old boy due in court
The Maple River Eagles came out on the winning end of a stalemate with BEA in the Section 2AA...
Maple River edges BEA in overtime to advance to Section 2AA championship
Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, Minn.
Lakota woman shares history of Mount Rushmore 80 years after its completion
The Mankato West Scarlets shut out New Prague in a 51-0 win to advance to the Section 2AAAAA...
#1 West overpowers New Prague in Section 2AAAAA semifinals
Mankato Public Safety officials are investigating an alleged assault that took place on Friday,...
Officers dispatched to Cottage Path after alleged assault

Latest News

Dryden McKay makes history, becomes NCAA’s career shutouts leader
Mankato East Cougars Cross Country
Mankato East cross country team set for state tournament after historic season
Mankato East cross country team set for state tournament after historic season
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive end...
Vikes star DE Hunter done for year with torn pectoral muscle