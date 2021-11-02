Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Severed bear head found in tree in Calif. park

By KOVR staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR) – State wildlife officials are investigating after a bear’s head was found in a tree in a California park.

Who put it in the tree and why is still a mystery.

“I don’t know who put it there,” said Gabriel Garcia, who saw the head in a tree near the Louis Park baseball fields in Stockton last week.

“I thought it was a cat, but it wasn’t a cat. When I walked up, you could smell it was dead,” he said.

Stockton police said someone reported the gruesome discovery to them Friday, but it’s unclear who may have put it there.

“There’s no reason why there should’ve been a head in the tree in the first place,” said Stockton resident Alex Gomez.

The severed head left people wondering where the rest of the bear is, where the bear came from and how it ended up at a Stockton family park.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said they don’t know where the bear’s head came from or whether it’s evidence of a poaching crime.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr. on charges of second-degree murder following...
Mankato man charged with first-degree murder of two-year-old boy due in court
The Beast is located on 422 Belgrade Ave Suite 103
The Beast coming to North Mankato’s Belgrade Avenue
Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, Minn.
Lakota woman shares history of Mount Rushmore 80 years after its completion
Mankato Public Safety officials are investigating an alleged assault that took place on Friday,...
Officers dispatched to Cottage Path after alleged assault
Minnesota’s very first brew pub is just down the road, in Owatonna! Our newest morning...
Minnesota’s first cooperatively-owned brewpub located in Owatonna

Latest News

test
test
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Actor Kal Penn says he didn't reveal his same-sex relationship because he wanted to be...
‘Harold & Kumar’ actor Kal Penn comes out as gay, says he’s engaged to partner
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Colorful trees stand near a road through the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Tuesday, Oct. 2,...
Over 100 countries vow to end deforestation at climate talks