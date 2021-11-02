Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hunters, Minnesota DNR preparing for deer hunting opener

The DNR has things hunters should remember
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Saturday is the deer hunting season opener, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a few reminders for hunters.

Early November has arrived, and as the Halloween decorations fall and people begin planning for the holidays, hopeful hunters have another tradition.

This Saturday is the opening weekend of the 100-300 series firearm deer hunting season.

While hunters dig out their blaze orange and scout out their stands, the Minnesota DNR has a few things that hunters should know before heading out for the weekend.

The first piece to note is the permit area that they will be hunting in.

Different permit areas carry different laws and regulations.

The biggest factor this year in permit areas is what type of CWD area you will be hunting in.

Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, is a neurological disease that’s fatal to infected animals, and the DNR and CDC are actively monitoring the disease’s impact in various wilderness areas.

Hunters may be required to test their deer for CWD, depending on the permit area.

“The area with the most restrictions is the areas where you can not take your meat out of the area prior to having a negative test for Chronic Wasting Disease. The southeast part of Minnesota is that type of area,” explained Nicollet Area Wildlife Supervisor Stein Innvaer.

Another important piece for hunters to prepare for are regulation changes to various permit areas, as some areas have changed the regulations regarding antlerless deer.

“Permit Area 292, which encompasses most of Blue Earth County south of Mankato area, recently changed this year from a lottery system, where hunters enter a lottery to get an antlerless tag, to an either-sex,” Innvaer continued.

Complete information on permit areas and their regulations is available on the DNR’s website.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr. on charges of second-degree murder following...
Mankato man charged with first-degree murder of two-year-old boy due in court
The Beast is located on 422 Belgrade Ave Suite 103
The Beast coming to North Mankato’s Belgrade Avenue
Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, Minn.
Lakota woman shares history of Mount Rushmore 80 years after its completion
Mankato Public Safety officials are investigating an alleged assault that took place on Friday,...
Officers dispatched to Cottage Path after alleged assault
The Mankato Area Public School board meets on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mankato Area Public School board limits open forum comments to items on the agenda

Latest News

test
test
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
This distinction is something that most musicians will never claim which is incredibly...
Mankato musician’s song heads to space
Mankato musician’s song heads to space
Child sits on snowmobile at the Northwoods Winter Exhibit in the Children's Museum of Southern...
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota opens winter exhibit