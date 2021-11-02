Hunters, Minnesota DNR preparing for deer hunting opener

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Saturday is the deer hunting season opener, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a few reminders for hunters.

Early November has arrived, and as the Halloween decorations fall and people begin planning for the holidays, hopeful hunters have another tradition.

This Saturday is the opening weekend of the 100-300 series firearm deer hunting season.

While hunters dig out their blaze orange and scout out their stands, the Minnesota DNR has a few things that hunters should know before heading out for the weekend.

The first piece to note is the permit area that they will be hunting in.

Different permit areas carry different laws and regulations.

The biggest factor this year in permit areas is what type of CWD area you will be hunting in.

Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, is a neurological disease that’s fatal to infected animals, and the DNR and CDC are actively monitoring the disease’s impact in various wilderness areas.

Hunters may be required to test their deer for CWD, depending on the permit area.

“The area with the most restrictions is the areas where you can not take your meat out of the area prior to having a negative test for Chronic Wasting Disease. The southeast part of Minnesota is that type of area,” explained Nicollet Area Wildlife Supervisor Stein Innvaer.

Another important piece for hunters to prepare for are regulation changes to various permit areas, as some areas have changed the regulations regarding antlerless deer.

“Permit Area 292, which encompasses most of Blue Earth County south of Mankato area, recently changed this year from a lottery system, where hunters enter a lottery to get an antlerless tag, to an either-sex,” Innvaer continued.

Complete information on permit areas and their regulations is available on the DNR’s website.

