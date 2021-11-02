Your Photos
Iowa man permanently barred from selling or breeding dogs

FILE — An Iowa man who violated federal animal welfare laws more than 100 times has been barred...
FILE — An Iowa man who violated federal animal welfare laws more than 100 times has been barred from selling, breeding or brokering dogs and must give up 514 dogs he kept in various locations around the state.(heliopix - stock.adobe.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who violated federal animal welfare laws more than 100 times has been barred from selling, breeding or brokering dogs and must give up 514 dogs he kept in various locations around the state.

A federal judge on Tuesday approved an agreement against Daniel Gingerich, whose main site was in rural Seymour, KCCI-TV reported.

The agreement settles a lawsuit filed against Gingerich filed by the U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, whose investigators visited his facilities 18 times in six months. The USDA said Gingerich violated the Animal Welfare Act 120 times since March.

Investigators said Gingerich failed to provide adequate nutrition, potable water and veterinary care for his dogs, which caused “unnecessary suffering and death.”

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are gathering the dogs, which will be sent to other shelters.

Wayne County Sheriff Keith Davis said Monday Gingerich will eventually face criminal charges, though he didn’t say what those charges would be.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

