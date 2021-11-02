Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Jury: Ex-Minneapolis officer confiscated drugs for himself

FILE — A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a former Minneapolis police officer for confiscating...
FILE — A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a former Minneapolis police officer for confiscating drugs during three separate investigations, which he then kept for his own use.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a former Minneapolis police officer for confiscating drugs during three separate investigations, which he then kept for his own use.

Ty Jindra, 29, was found guilty of stealing Tramadol, methamphetamine and oxycodone. In two cases he filed false reports and in one case he failed to mention that he had discovered pills, prosecutors said.

Jindra was also found guilty of two civil rights violations, once for stopping a driver at a service station for a tag violation and once for pulling over three juveniles in a vehicle that slowly rolled through a stop sign. Both times he was accused of conducting illegal searches.

Jindra, and his attorney, Aaron Morrison, bowed their heads as U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank read the verdict. Morrison also shook his head, the Star Tribune reported. Neither would comment afterward, nor did federal prosecutors who referred questions to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

In his closing arguments Friday, defense attorney Peter Wold argued that Jindra had thrown away the drugs that he seized, which he said was not an uncommon practice of Minneapolis police. Prosecutors said the defense provided no evidence of that.

Jindra was found not guilty on six other counts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr. on charges of second-degree murder following...
Mankato man charged with first-degree murder of two-year-old boy due in court
The Beast is located on 422 Belgrade Ave Suite 103
The Beast coming to North Mankato’s Belgrade Avenue
Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, Minn.
Lakota woman shares history of Mount Rushmore 80 years after its completion
Mankato Public Safety officials are investigating an alleged assault that took place on Friday,...
Officers dispatched to Cottage Path after alleged assault
The Mankato Area Public School board meets on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mankato Area Public School board limits open forum comments to items on the agenda

Latest News

test
test
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
FILE — An Iowa man who violated federal animal welfare laws more than 100 times has been barred...
Iowa man permanently barred from selling or breeding dogs
FILE — The University of Minnesota will offer free or reduced tuition to many Native American...
Free, reduced tuition program expanded to all UMinn campuses