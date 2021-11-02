Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato Area Public School board limits open forum comments to items on the agenda

The Mankato Area Public School board meets on Nov. 1, 2021.
The Mankato Area Public School board meets on Nov. 1, 2021.(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday night, Mankato Area Public Schools began implementing a new rule that residents can only speak on agenda items during the open forum.

The new rule was met with comments from the public.

“If you’re going to limit it to the agenda, that’s fine. You guys are trying to do business,” said Mankato resident Kurt Shrader. “But if you’re going to do that, please clearly put out a time where people can come and talk to items not on the agenda.”

Superintendent Paul Peterson said residents can still get in touch with the board through email or phone about non-agenda items.

“So I know that our board members are regularly talking with parents and community members at coffee shops, over the phone, about the concerns and questions that they have as a community member, and I know that our board is committed to continuing to have those conversations,” he said.

Peterson also said the board has had discussions about respectful comments during board meetings.

“And what our board chair did a couple of weeks ago was just make sure that people knew that personal attacks against board members, calling out individual members of the district team, teachers, etc. isn’t allowed, hasn’t been allowed,” he added.

To contact members of the school board, visit the district’s website.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr. on charges of second-degree murder following...
Mankato man charged with first-degree murder of two-year-old boy due in court
The Maple River Eagles came out on the winning end of a stalemate with BEA in the Section 2AA...
Maple River edges BEA in overtime to advance to Section 2AA championship
Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, Minn.
Lakota woman shares history of Mount Rushmore 80 years after its completion
The Mankato West Scarlets shut out New Prague in a 51-0 win to advance to the Section 2AAAAA...
#1 West overpowers New Prague in Section 2AAAAA semifinals
Mankato Public Safety officials are investigating an alleged assault that took place on Friday,...
Officers dispatched to Cottage Path after alleged assault

Latest News

Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
test
test
Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay skates against Bowling Green during an NCAA hockey game on...
Dryden McKay makes history, becomes NCAA’s career shutouts leader
Dryden McKay makes history, becomes NCAA’s career shutouts leader