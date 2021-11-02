Mankato Area Public School board limits open forum comments to items on the agenda

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday night, Mankato Area Public Schools began implementing a new rule that residents can only speak on agenda items during the open forum.

The new rule was met with comments from the public.

“If you’re going to limit it to the agenda, that’s fine. You guys are trying to do business,” said Mankato resident Kurt Shrader. “But if you’re going to do that, please clearly put out a time where people can come and talk to items not on the agenda.”

Superintendent Paul Peterson said residents can still get in touch with the board through email or phone about non-agenda items.

“So I know that our board members are regularly talking with parents and community members at coffee shops, over the phone, about the concerns and questions that they have as a community member, and I know that our board is committed to continuing to have those conversations,” he said.

Peterson also said the board has had discussions about respectful comments during board meetings.

“And what our board chair did a couple of weeks ago was just make sure that people knew that personal attacks against board members, calling out individual members of the district team, teachers, etc. isn’t allowed, hasn’t been allowed,” he added.

To contact members of the school board, visit the district’s website.

