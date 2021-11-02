Mankato East cross country team set for state tournament after historic season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East cross country team is making history this season.

For the first time, both the boys’ and girls’ teams are state bound in the same year.

”I am most looking forward to getting a state hoodie,” senior Edward Nguyen said.

After not seeing a traditional state cross country meet this past year, the Cougars came back with not one, but two teams qualifying for state after the girls’ and boys’ each took runner-up finishes in the Section 2AA Meet.

“I’m excited to have one last race and to be able to have the experience of running at state,” senior Abigail Scholtes said.

For the boys, it’s a return to the state meet. The Cougars went to the big race back in 2019.

There are some different faces on the squad this season, but an abundance of depth led to a strong finish at the section meet as six Cougars finished in the Top-20, led by sophomore Isaiah Anderson, who crossed in second.

“Just the fact that we have that helps a lot. Other teams might have one or two that are up at the front, but we know we have guys that are in that middle area close to the top,” sophomore Isaiah Anderson stated.

“Just the improvement this whole year for every single guy on the team, setting PRs and working hard in practice,” senior Mac Rohlk added.

The East girls are also strong at the top, capitalizing on an opportunity to make program history.

Lauren Henkels, Addison Peed and Ava Matejcek all finished within four seconds of one another at sections to pave the way for the team’s first-ever appearance at state.

“As a team, we grew a lot this season. We’re able to use each other during practice and meets. That makes it really fun, and we’re all really supportive of each other,” senior Ava Matejcek said.

The Cougars now will get a chance to experience the electric atmosphere that comes along with running at St. Olaf for state.

The girls make their debut as a team in the event this Saturday at 3:30 p.m., but before that, the East boys hit the course at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.