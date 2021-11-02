Mankato musician’s song heads to space

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Tanner Peterson has always had an undying love for playing music, and he couldn’t imagine doing anything else than bringing words to life through lyrics and songs.

“One, I am just wired for it. There is nothing else I could do, just with how my brain works. It just seems like I stay sane through music and another really motivating thing is the people. I would say it is mostly the people. The people that I meet and the connections that I make,” Peterson explained.

The connections are one of the main reasons that Peterson recently had an out-of-this-world experience with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

“I met Chris Boshuizen at TAXI Road Rally in Los Angeles. Then we had a bunch of mutual friends and we just stayed in contact over social media. Then I saw him announcing that he was going up to space and he was asking for songs. So, then I sent him my original song ‘Sanity’ and he messaged me back saying he added it to the playlist,” Peterson said.

This distinction is something that most musicians will never claim, which is incredibly sentimental to Peterson.

Especially since ‘Sanity’ has a special meaning to Peterson. The song was his original masterpiece about overcoming fears and not letting them control your life.

“The song ‘Sanity’ has been literally out of this world now. Which is kind of cool I guess, that is a pretty uncommon thing. So, I was thinking about how I can say that I have a world record and I have a song out of this world at the same time. So, I am in and out of this world,” Peterson stated.

In his off time, Peterson teaches guitar lessons at Rhapsody Music to people who want to grow their own talents, and love for guitar and music just like Peterson.

“People that I have met through music, that I wouldn’t have met otherwise if I wasn’t pursuing music. Which definitely makes it a no-brainer for me to keep pursing that because it leads to all of the good things in my life it seems like,” Peterson explained.

