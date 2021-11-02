Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato to reopen southbound ramps following 169 bridge crash

Southbound ramps in Mankato are set to reopen Thursday following an Oct. 21 crash on the 169...
Southbound ramps in Mankato are set to reopen Thursday following an Oct. 21 crash on the 169 bridge.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southbound ramps in Mankato are set to reopen Thursday following a crash on the 169 bridge.

MNDOT says the Oct. 21 crash between a truck and the bridge resulted in structural damage.

Following an investigation, MNDOT determined that, for the time being, a width restriction of 10-feet will be implemented on the southbound exit to Lookout Drive.

Officials said it will remain in place until permanent repairs can be completed next summer on the 169 bridge.

In the meantime, a concrete barrier was installed to veer traffic from that portion of the bridge.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr. on charges of second-degree murder following...
Mankato man charged with first-degree murder of two-year-old boy due in court
The Beast is located on 422 Belgrade Ave Suite 103
The Beast coming to North Mankato’s Belgrade Avenue
Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, Minn.
Lakota woman shares history of Mount Rushmore 80 years after its completion
Mankato Public Safety officials are investigating an alleged assault that took place on Friday,...
Officers dispatched to Cottage Path after alleged assault
The Mankato Area Public School board meets on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mankato Area Public School board limits open forum comments to items on the agenda

Latest News

test
test
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Minnesota reports second death from COVID-19; total cases rise to 346
COVID-19 Information Update
On Monday, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over the Derek Chauvin...
Judge releases juror names in Derek Chauvin’s trial