Mankato to reopen southbound ramps following 169 bridge crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southbound ramps in Mankato are set to reopen Thursday following a crash on the 169 bridge.

MNDOT says the Oct. 21 crash between a truck and the bridge resulted in structural damage.

Following an investigation, MNDOT determined that, for the time being, a width restriction of 10-feet will be implemented on the southbound exit to Lookout Drive.

Officials said it will remain in place until permanent repairs can be completed next summer on the 169 bridge.

In the meantime, a concrete barrier was installed to veer traffic from that portion of the bridge.

