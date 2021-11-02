New mental health training developed for juvenile centers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, youth involved in the juvenile justice, child welfare, and foster systems have a higher prevalence of risk factors for mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders associated with suicide.

To curb this growing epidemic, the Minnesota Department of Health has developed a Mental Health Juvenile Justice Training that will be piloted this year at East Central Regional Juvenile Center in Lino Lakes & the Prairie Lakes Youth Program.

The training has been designed to provide juvenile justice centers a foundation to mental health awareness, by providing relatable information, skills, and resources to those who work with youth in Juvenile Justice settings in Minnesota.

