New mental health training developed for juvenile centers

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, youth involved in the juvenile justice, child welfare, and foster systems have a higher prevalence of risk factors for mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders associated with suicide.

To curb this growing epidemic, the Minnesota Department of Health has developed a Mental Health Juvenile Justice Training that will be piloted this year at East Central Regional Juvenile Center in Lino Lakes & the Prairie Lakes Youth Program.

The training has been designed to provide juvenile justice centers a foundation to mental health awareness, by providing relatable information, skills, and resources to those who work with youth in Juvenile Justice settings in Minnesota.

