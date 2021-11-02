New Ulm named one of the best holiday destinations

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - For those looking a holiday getaway spot, according to Explore Minnesota, New Ulm is considered one of the best.

The organization described it as a city for those who love the traditions of Christmas—fragrant trees, hand-blown glass ornaments, elegantly carved candleholders and sweetly spiced cookies.

New Ulm is popular for being decked out throughout the holiday season in lights and decorations.

