New Ulm named one of the best holiday destinations

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - For those looking a holiday getaway spot, according to Explore Minnesota, New Ulm is considered one of the best.

The organization described it as a city for those who love the traditions of Christmas—fragrant trees, hand-blown glass ornaments, elegantly carved candleholders and sweetly spiced cookies.

New Ulm is popular for being decked out throughout the holiday season in lights and decorations.

