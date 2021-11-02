Your Photos
Over 700,000 pounds collected on Drug Take Back Day

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration, along with law enforcement partners, removed over 700 thousand pounds of unneeded prescriptions across the country.

This event was a part of DEA’s ongoing fight against the U.S. opioid epidemic.

In Minnesota, the DEA partnered with 35 law enforcement agencies at 49 collection sites, removing over 13,000 pounds of unwanted, unused and expired prescription medications.

Since the first Take Back Day in 2010, Minnesotans have parted with over 230,000 pounds of medications.

