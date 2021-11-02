WEM downs MVL in sub-section 2AA semifinals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The first-seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers swept the Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers in the sub-section 2AA semifinals, Monday night.

WEM’s senior middle hitter Alex Heuss led the floor with 11 kills in the win.

Next up, the Buccaneers face the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers in the sub-section 2AA championship, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. in New Prague.

