Frey wins 2nd term as Minneapolis mayor after bitter race

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has been reelected after a bitter race that focused on calls for...
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has been reelected after a bitter race that focused on calls for changes to policing and racial justice.(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, Pool File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) - Minneapolis voters have reelected Mayor Jacob Frey after a bitter race that focused on calls for changes to policing and racial justice.

More than a dozen candidates ran to be mayor, including many who took issue with the way the Democratic incumbent has handled changes to the police department since one of its officers killed George Floyd last year.

Frey positioned himself as an opponent of an effort to eliminate the police department and of the most vocal liberals who were seeking a symbolic victory in Floyd’s city.

The results were announced Wednesday after Frey didn’t get enough votes in the first found Tuesday night to win outright under the city’s ranked-choice voting system.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

