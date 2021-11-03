Your Photos
Jingle and Mingle gearing up for a night of festivities

Tickets are $20, and half of the proceeds will go to Toys For Tots(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The first annual Jingle and Mingle Christmas festivities will take place at Courtyard by Marriott on Nov. 19.

According to Alpha Media Mankato, there will be festive eats, treats, shopping, entertainment and demonstrations to benefit Toys For Tots.

Tickets are $20, and half of the proceeds will go to Toys For Tots.

Admission includes a glass of sparkling wine, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment by Neon Live, shopping, and a silent auction.

“Well Toys For Tots is so important to our community and the thousands of local children that they support at the holidays. We have been partnering with Toys For Tots for over ten year as they kick off their annual campaign. So, we invite people to come out, get a ticket on any of our radio station websites,” Alpha Media Mankato Content Director Jessica Blais said.

There will also be a cash bar at Jingle and Mingle, the event goes 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

