Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Let it Glow, Kato is back for a second year

By Marissa Voss
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City Center Partnership is sponsoring the second annual Let it Glow, Kato.

All City Center businesses are encouraged to decorate their windows with holiday displays.

The competition will begin on Nov. 19 and go until Dec. 26.

It will also include People’s Choice for first, second, and third place with cash prizes ranging from $250 to $1,000.

You’ll be able to vote for your favorite window display online.

The top winners last year were Bumbelou, Bellissimo Paint & Coatings, and Julee’s Jewelry.

Visit Mankato is also doing something different this year.

“We don’t have a specific theme like some communities do. It’s whatever you want to do, you can do the lights, do the paints and do the decorations. Whatever your heart desires, we are giving out $100 Visa gift cards for businesses that need a little help to purchase supplies. So, we have those until they are gone. People can just let us know if they are interested in that,” Visit Mankato president Anna Thill said.

City Center businesses can register online now until Friday, Nov. 12.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr. on charges of second-degree murder following...
Mankato man charged with first-degree murder of two-year-old boy due in court
The Beast is located on 422 Belgrade Ave Suite 103
The Beast coming to North Mankato’s Belgrade Avenue
Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, Minn.
Lakota woman shares history of Mount Rushmore 80 years after its completion
Mankato Public Safety officials are investigating an alleged assault that took place on Friday,...
Officers dispatched to Cottage Path after alleged assault
The Mankato Area Public School board meets on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mankato Area Public School board limits open forum comments to items on the agenda

Latest News

Let it Glow, Kato is back for a second year
Child sits on snowmobile at the Northwoods Winter Exhibit in the Children's Museum of Southern...
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota opens winter exhibit
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota opens winter exhibit
Community shave down
Community comes together to raise awareness in the fight against men’s cancer