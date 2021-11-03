Let it Glow, Kato is back for a second year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City Center Partnership is sponsoring the second annual Let it Glow, Kato.

All City Center businesses are encouraged to decorate their windows with holiday displays.

The competition will begin on Nov. 19 and go until Dec. 26.

It will also include People’s Choice for first, second, and third place with cash prizes ranging from $250 to $1,000.

You’ll be able to vote for your favorite window display online.

The top winners last year were Bumbelou, Bellissimo Paint & Coatings, and Julee’s Jewelry.

Visit Mankato is also doing something different this year.

“We don’t have a specific theme like some communities do. It’s whatever you want to do, you can do the lights, do the paints and do the decorations. Whatever your heart desires, we are giving out $100 Visa gift cards for businesses that need a little help to purchase supplies. So, we have those until they are gone. People can just let us know if they are interested in that,” Visit Mankato president Anna Thill said.

City Center businesses can register online now until Friday, Nov. 12.

