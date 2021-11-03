Mankato Paddling and Outings Club to sponsor Arctic Adventure program

Your Photos
The Mankato Paddling and Outings Club will sponsor a program about Arctic Adventure on Baffin Island on Tues., Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.,(CNN)
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Paddling and Outings Club will sponsor a program about Arctic Adventure on Baffin Island.  

On Tuesday, November 16, at 7 p.m., Mankato resident Barb Maher, who has spent four years living on Baffin Island, will talk about her experiences and show off some unique artifacts.

This program will be held in the Fireside Room at Belgrade Avenue Methodist Church in North Mankato.

It is free and open to the public; refreshments will be served after the program

