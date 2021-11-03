Your Photos
Minnesota election results are in

By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday’s local election results are in.

In St. Peter, Shanon Nowell defeats the incumbent candidate to become the new mayor of St. Peter. The city will also be getting a new fire station after voter approved a sales and use tax of one-half of one percent to fund a new fire station.

Truman School districts passed both of their questions by a 194-40 vote.

Both options extend an existing property tax referendum that is scheduled to expire: One approving New Referendum Revenue Authorization and the other approving New Capital Project Levy Authorization.

Two tax increases have been approved for the St. Clair School District, moving forward with an addition to the current school site.

Nicollet Public School’s request to raise property taxes to support operations was approved.

However, in Le Sueur County, a referendum to build a new elementary school or field house for the Le Sueur-Henderson School District was rejected by voters.

New Ulm Public Schools’ referendum also failed by a margin of 88 votes on Question one and Question two failing by more than 200 votes.

