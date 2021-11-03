New truck shop coming to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A new truck shop is coming to Mankato.

The Freightliner Truck Center will be located on Adams Street.

The nearly 100,000 square-foot facility will be Truck Center Companies’ 18th location.

City officials joined company leaders for an official groundbreaking ceremony today.

The project will begin in the coming weeks.

“Mankato’s a wonderful community, and when we see our people flourishing and dreams come true, we can’t thank you enough for that, because your vision will help so many,” Mayor Najwa Massad said.

The Truck Center is expected to open next fall.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.