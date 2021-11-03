Your Photos
Online license applications open for growing, processing hemp in 2022

By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Online applications are now open for anyone wishing to grow or process hemp in Minnesota in 2022.

A license from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is required for individuals and businesses. Applications must be submitted by April 30, 2022.

The new license will be good for the entire 2022 calendar year.

Application forms can be found on the Minnesota Department of Agriculture website. Along with the online form, first-time applicants need to submit fingerprints and pass a criminal background check.

Next year’s changes include the THC testing fee being reduced from 125 dollars to 100 dollars and the MDA starting to inspect processor locations, which is something it has not done in the past.

