Prep Athlete: WEM’s dynamic duo of Heuss, Sammon

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team will battle New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in the Sub-Section 2AA title game Thursday night.

Leading the young Buccaneers squad are senior middles Alex Heuss and Riley Sammon, they’re our Scheels Prep Athletes of the Week.

Five-year WEM varsity talent, Alex Heuss, has 261 kills and 17 blocks on the season. (KEYC)

In WEM’s 2019 state runner-up finish, Heuss and Sammon soaked in the experience. Last year, the Buccaneers finished as the number-one ranked team, with those two instrumental in the effort.

Once again, the Bucs are in the mix for a state-tournament birth thanks in part to their dynamic duo.

“Watching the chemistry of the girls on the court definitely helped me to learn what a leader would look like and I know that this year I’ve worked really hard to do exactly what all of the older girls have done. Make sure the team is unified, working together as a group and being excited to be there,” senior middle hitter Sammon said.

The pair shares a majority of the team’s production with 492 kills and 36 blocks, combined this season.

Sammon tends to lead by example, with the ability to silence a crowd with the power behind her spikes, while 5-year varsity player Heuss is a vocal leader, boasting power and finesse.

“It took a while to get used to being a leader. I’ve really been working hard on including team members, making sure that we all have our heads up all the time, being a positive figure, I think has been a really big thing for me,” Heuss added.

“Toryn Richards, Kylie Pittman amazing outside hitters, they would take a lot of the pressure off of them, teams focused on them so it was a little bit easier on them when they were trying to score. This year their learning to be the go-to hitters for our team and that takes a while to adjust to. You say they have a year of experience from last year, but we always have to remember they got 11 games in only with the COVID shortened season. That too, they’re still gaining experience as they went on this year, so I just saw them gain confidence,” 15-year head coach Crystal Lamont said.

Despite moving up to Class AA this season, the Buccaneers earned a one seed in the South Sub-Section 2 Tournament, for a group that’s always reloading with talent.

“This group is just built different and sometimes you’ve just got to talk to them and help them understand that the way the last team won which was by powerful hitters and finesse isn’t going to be how we can win. But, we still can be successful through our defense, through our serving, through limiting our errors,” Lamont said.

The road to the Xcel Energy Center continues for the Bucs with the sub-section championship against NRHEG in New Prague Thursday.

“To be honest, I try to pretend it’s not my last season. But, at the same time I’m excited to play my heart out for my last games, no matter how long those take us,” Heuss said.

