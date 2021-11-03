Senators announce federal funding for habitat conservation

WASHINGTON D.C. (KEYC) - Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced that federal funding has been awarded for several projects in Minnesota to conserve bird populations and wetland habitat.

The funding was granted through the North American Wetlands Conservation Act and will be matched by $74 million in partner funds.

Every year, Klobuchar leads the appropriations request letter to secure resources for NAWCA, a public-private partnership program that matches non-federal and federal funds to protect, restore, and manage wetlands and associated habitats for migratory birds and other wildlife.

