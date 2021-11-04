Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

17-year-old in custody in shooting death of 15-year-old

FILE — Police in the Iowa town of Fort Madison have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection...
FILE — Police in the Iowa town of Fort Madison have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — Police in the southeastern Iowa town of Fort Madison have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old.

Officers were called to a home just after 5 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim in a bedroom. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police say the weapon was found inside the victim’s home.

It wasn’t immediately clear if formal charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new truck shop is coming to Mankato, Minn.
New truck shop coming to Mankato
Yesterday's local election results are in...!
Minnesota election results are in
Last night, Mankato man, Peter John Lohre, 24, was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges...
Mankato man arrested on kidnapping, assault charges
The death of a woman found in an Eden Prairie Residence Inn hotel room, along with a badly...
Death of woman, injuries to man investigated in Eden Prairie
Main st opens
Main Street in Le Sueur back open after nearly 40 years

Latest News

test
test
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Today the state is reporting 3,718 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths.
COVID-19 Information Update
Minnesota reports second death from COVID-19; total cases rise to 346
COVID-19 Information Update