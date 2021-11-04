Your Photos
BLC dominates Northland for trip to second-straight UMAC title game

By Mary Rominger
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The second-seeded Bethany Lutheran men’s soccer team shut out Northland College 6-0 in the first round of the UMAC tournament, Wednesday night.

BLC’s junior forwards Tomas Abreu and Max Busch netted two goals a piece in the victory while former Mankato West goalkeeper Nick Lundberg earned the clean sheet.

The Vikings travel to Wisconsin to face defending UMAC champion UW-Superior in the title game at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

