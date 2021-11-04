Blue Earth County Historical Society celebrates 120 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society celebrates its 120th anniversary this weekend.

The anniversary weekend will include free admission to the History Center Museum, door prizes, and a chance to view Sips, Style and Stories: Blue Earth County’s Beverage and Fashion History.

The Blue Earth County Historical Society will also be matching every donation that comes in from Nov. 5-7, up to $12,000.

A generous donor has come forward to match, dollar-for-dollar, those who donate through the celebration weekend!

