CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has followed the Food and Drug Administration and recommended a COVID vaccine for 5-11-year-olds.

“Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. It’ll be a two-dose vaccine given 21 days apart. It’s a lower dose that was designed just for this age group,” said Dr. Robert Jacobson, M.D., a pediatrician at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Government officials and health institutions are putting together a plan to get this age group vaccinated in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

“I will be out tomorrow as we take these right into our schools and make it even easier for parents and our little ones to get vaccinated. We know this is the surest way, and, as I am seeing a lot of stories coming out today, this is the true game-changer that we are looking for,” Gov. Tim Walz said.

Locally, health officials at the Mankato Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System are ready to begin vaccinating eligible children.

“[The] current plan is that we will be providing these vaccines through appointment. So, you will call in and schedule a time to get the vaccine through one of our nursing staff,” stated Dr. Katie Smentek, M.D., a pediatrician at the Mankato Clinic.

This week, the vaccine will be administered at the Mankato Clinic Children’s Health Center to better help make the kids feel at ease.

“Really reinforcing to kids that this is something that will keep them healthy that is also going to protect the people around them,” Smentek said.

Allina Health received the vaccine Tuesday, but they are currently training their staff. They advise the public that they are not taking appointments for the vaccine at the moment, but they will be in the very near future.

Lake Crystal Pharmacy, which is owned by Madelia Health, is taking appointments with the hope of adding walk-ins down the road.

The vaccine for this age group is unlike any other vaccine that we have seen so far.

“The vaccine is being very carefully monitored in its manufacturer and delivery. We have more monitoring in place for this vaccine than we have had for any other vaccine that we have rolled out here in the United States,” Jacobson said.

In addition, Mayo Clinic Health System will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 beginning next week in the primary care setting of the New Prague and Fairmont sites, and at the COVID-19 vaccination center on Stadium Road in Mankato as well.

