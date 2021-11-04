Chronic wasting disease found during deer hunting season

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The first suspected case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in a wild deer along Minnesota’s border with North Dakota has prompted the Minnesota DNR to make some changes ahead of the deer hunting season.

They’ve now implemented voluntary CWD sampling for all deer harvested in that area for the duration of the 2021 firearms season.

Preliminary test results from a deer harvested southwest of Climax, MN, strongly indicated a a CWD infection.

No cases of CWD had been reported in wild or captive deer in nearby areas, and no CWD sampling requirements were in place. The hunter voluntarily collected the sample and paid for a private test where preliminary results came back positive

Hunters who harvest deer in permit areas 261 and 262, between Moorhead on the south and Oslo on the north, are strongly encouraged to leave samples at self-service stations in Neilsville and Climax.

