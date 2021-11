NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today the state is reporting 3,718 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths.

Two of the deaths include Blue Earth County residents between the ages of 85 and 94.

A Nicollet County resident is also included in today’s COVID-19 death total, they were in their 70s.

