Dwayne Johnson says no more real guns on his movie sets

Cast member Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Red Notice" at L.A. Live on...
Cast member Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Red Notice" at L.A. Live on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Actor Dwayne Johnson said real guns will no longer be used in his movies after the “Rust” film set shooting took the life of a cinematographer last month.

Johnson made the announcement Wednesday as he was attending the Los Angeles premiere of his newest film, Netflix’s “Red Notice,” in red carpet remarks reported by Variety and Reuters.

He said his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, will never again use real guns on set, instead opting for rubber guns and “taking care of it” in post-production.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured Oct. 21 on the New Mexico set of “Rust” when Alec Baldwin fired a gun with a live bullet.

Investigators are trying to determine how the live bullet wound up in a gun that wasn’t supposed to have been loaded.

Noting that he’s been a friend of Alec Baldwin’s for many years, Johnson said he was heartbroken by what happened on the set of “Rust.”

“I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you’re going to move forward and how we’re going to work together,” he told Variety.

Seven Bucks Productions, founded by Johnson and Dany Garcia, has created movies such as “Jumanji,” “Red Notice,” “Hobbs & Shaw” and HBO’s noteworthy TV show “Ballers.”

