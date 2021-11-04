Historic Mankato post office to host fashion show

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The former Mankato post office building will be hosting some fashionable guests Friday.

The Minnesota River Builders Association will be hosting the Raw Fusion fashion show inside the historic building this Friday, Nov. 5.

The Kasota Stone building at the corner of 2nd and Jackson streets was built in 1896 and housed Mankato’s post office until 2015.

The recognized Historic Place sat dormant since then, but the building will be filled on Friday.

Only 6 days away and 34 seats remain. Do you have yours? Buy now at www.mnrba.com Posted by Raw Fusion Fashion Show on Saturday, October 30, 2021

”It’s a gorgeous building. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980 for its Romanesque Richardesque style of the post office, and how, when they added on to it, it continued to hold that same feeling it did when it was originally built,” said Heather Harren, communications and archive manager at the Blue Earth County Historical Society.

The fashion show will utilize raw materials as inspiration and plans to fully embrace the history and uniqueness of the venue.

