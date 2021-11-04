Hy-Vee to administer Pfizer vaccine for chrildren 5-11

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the FDA and CDC’s recent approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages five to eleven, Hy-Vee announced that select Hy-Vee pharmacy locations are now administering free Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to children in that age group.

Due to limited supply, these vaccines are available by appointment only, and more appointment slots will be added as additional pediatric vaccine supply becomes available.

Hy-Vee has been offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to individuals ages 12 and older since it was authorized earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.