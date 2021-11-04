Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hy-Vee to administer Pfizer vaccine for chrildren 5-11

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the FDA and CDC’s recent approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages five to eleven, Hy-Vee announced that select Hy-Vee pharmacy locations are now administering free Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to children in that age group.

Due to limited supply, these vaccines are available by appointment only, and more appointment slots will be added as additional pediatric vaccine supply becomes available.

Hy-Vee has been offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to individuals ages 12 and older since it was authorized earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new truck shop is coming to Mankato, Minn.
New truck shop coming to Mankato
Yesterday's local election results are in...!
Minnesota election results are in
The death of a woman found in an Eden Prairie Residence Inn hotel room, along with a badly...
Death of woman, injuries to man investigated in Eden Prairie
This 1981 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Panel: All US adults under 60 should get hepatitis B shots
The Beast is located on 422 Belgrade Ave Suite 103
The Beast coming to North Mankato’s Belgrade Avenue