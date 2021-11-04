Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home

By KPIX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORINDA, Calif. (KPIX) - A Californian woman is grateful to be alive after she was attacked in her home by a bear.

“A bear mauling is not a little thing,” Laurel-Rose Von Hoffman-Curzi said. “It’s huge.”

Von Hoffman-Curzi has dozens of stitches in her face, deep lacerations on her chest and arms, and puncture wounds all over her torso after she was mauled by a bear early Saturday morning in her family’s Tahoe Vista cabin.

She said it all started when she heard banging in the kitchen and went to investigate.

“I could see the freezer door half open ... And it was like in an instant, ‘Oh my gosh. This is a bear,” she said. “And the next thing that happens is that I’m being torn apart.”

Von Hoffmann-Curzi said she was blocking the door where the bear came in, and she thinks the bear mauled her so it could get back out.

“I’m screaming the whole time. Screaming at the top of my lungs,” she said.

The bear easily outweighed Von Hoffman-Curzi by about 400 or 500 pounds, according to Ann Bryant, the director of the BEAR League.

Experts said the bear could have easily killed her and unfortunately, black bears are becoming more of a problem in Tahoe.

“We call it getting friendlier because what they actually are doing is they are getting more comfortable around people,” Bryant said.

Recently a bear was spotted going into Safeway to get food then into a convenience store, not seeming to be bothered by the cashier trying to shoo it away.

Von Hoffman-Curzi said she often spotted bears around her cabin but never imagined she’d come face to face with one in her kitchen, especially at a time when she’s battling stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I am so incredibly lucky to be alive, I mean, no question,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new truck shop is coming to Mankato, Minn.
New truck shop coming to Mankato
Yesterday's local election results are in...!
Minnesota election results are in
The death of a woman found in an Eden Prairie Residence Inn hotel room, along with a badly...
Death of woman, injuries to man investigated in Eden Prairie
This 1981 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Panel: All US adults under 60 should get hepatitis B shots
The Beast is located on 422 Belgrade Ave Suite 103
The Beast coming to North Mankato’s Belgrade Avenue

Latest News

test
test
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
This cover image released by Dey Street Books shows "Little Sister: My Investigation into the...
Natalie Wood was assaulted by Kirk Douglas, sister alleges
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts video to Instagram of her being escorted from hospital