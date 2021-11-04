Your Photos
Kim Potter Defense to be allowed witnesses

A judge says attorneys for a former suburban Minneapolis police officer, Kim Potter, on trial...
A judge says attorneys for a former suburban Minneapolis police officer, Kim Potter, on trial for fatally shooting a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, can call a witness at trial to testify about behavior errors.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP) - A judge says attorneys for a former suburban Minneapolis police officer on trial for fatally shooting a Black motorist can call a witness at trial to testify about behavior errors.

Defendant Kim Potter said she meant to use a Taser instead of a handgun when she shot and killed Daunte Wright after he was stopped in April for a traffic violation. Defense attorneys have said they plan to call forensic and police psychologist Laurence Miller to discuss “slip and capture errors,” which they believe caused Potter to mistakenly fire her handgun at Wright instead of her Taser.

Prosecutors had filed a motion to exclude or limit Miller’s testimony, arguing that it was “not relevant and would not be helpful to the jury.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

