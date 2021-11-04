Lookout Drive exit ramp reopens after 2-week closure

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Southbound Highway 169 ramps reopened Thursday in Mankato following a crash two weeks ago.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a truck crashed into the bridge on Oct. 21, causing structural damage.

Following an investigation, MnDOT determined that, for the time being, a width restriction of 10-feet will be implemented on the southbound exit to Lookout Drive.

Officials said it will remain in place until permanent repairs can be completed next summer on the Highway 169 bridge.

The southbound exit ramp from Hwy 169 to the Lookout Dr. ramp in Mankato/North Mankato will reopen to traffic Thurs. afternoon (Nov. 4). A 10’ width restriction will be in place until next spring to shift traffic away from a bridge beam damaged in a crash. https://t.co/STAjiap4Tf pic.twitter.com/zTwTb09n8l — MnDOT District 7 (@mndotscentral) November 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.