Lookout Drive exit ramp reopens after 2-week closure
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Southbound Highway 169 ramps reopened Thursday in Mankato following a crash two weeks ago.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a truck crashed into the bridge on Oct. 21, causing structural damage.
MORE UPDATES:
Following an investigation, MnDOT determined that, for the time being, a width restriction of 10-feet will be implemented on the southbound exit to Lookout Drive.
Officials said it will remain in place until permanent repairs can be completed next summer on the Highway 169 bridge.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.