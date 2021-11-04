Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Lookout Drive exit ramp reopens after 2-week closure

By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Southbound Highway 169 ramps reopened Thursday in Mankato following a crash two weeks ago.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a truck crashed into the bridge on Oct. 21, causing structural damage.

MORE UPDATES:
MnDOT reopens northbound Highway 169 ramps, southbound ramps remain closed
Highway 169, Lookout Drive ramps to be closed for repairs

Following an investigation, MnDOT determined that, for the time being, a width restriction of 10-feet will be implemented on the southbound exit to Lookout Drive.

Officials said it will remain in place until permanent repairs can be completed next summer on the Highway 169 bridge.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new truck shop is coming to Mankato, Minn.
New truck shop coming to Mankato
Last night, Mankato man, Peter John Lohre, 24, was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges...
Mankato man arrested on kidnapping, assault charges
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Yesterday's local election results are in...!
Minnesota election results are in
Main st opens
Main Street in Le Sueur back open after nearly 40 years

Latest News

test
test
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
OSHA mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Lookout Drive exit ramps reopen after 2-week closure