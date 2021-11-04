Main Street in Le Sueur back open after nearly 40 years

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Le Sueur’s Main Street is back open for business. Monday, dignitaries cut the ribbon to reopen Main Street along with a remodeled Valley Green Square Mall. The main drag through town has been closed for nearly 40 years.

“I take pride in some of the traditions of this community, we are just trying to bring some of the traditions back to the community and this facility was here and main street was not open when I moved to town 36 years ago for someone like me it is new and it is exciting,” Le Sueur mayor Shaun Kirby said.

The renovations began over the summer with a development of the 47,900 space and 15,000 square feet of 14 second floor apartments.

The revitalization of the area comes after the city received over $850,000 from DEED and work from CB Fischer group in Mankato. Planning for the project began in 2016.

“It is a big undertaking to get this done so it was very ambitious to want to do this and we have accomplished it and it is a lot of different people and a lot of different organizations had to come together to get it done,” City Administrator Jasper Kruggel said.

The project was supposed to be completed by this fall but due to some material supply issues the project is now estimated to be finished by next June. The city is planning a celebration for the official full opening of the street and the mall.

“The people of Le Sueur are excited about it,” Kirby said. “It brings back a certain amount of charm to the community but yet with the concrete and the façade of the building it almost has more of a contemporary look also so I think it is wonderful to have main street open up again.”

