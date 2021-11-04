Mankato man arrested on kidnapping, assault charges

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A wanted man was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges after allegedly forcing a woman to flee police at gunpoint.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said Peter John Lohre, 24, of Mankato, was wanted for parole violations. Drug Task Force agents spotted his vehicle traveling Westbound on Highway 14 near Waseca.

A 19-year old was driving the vehicle with Lohre in the passenger seat.

Authorities attempted to perform a traffic stop and get Lohre out of the vehicle near Smith’s Mill. According to the Drug Task Force, the vehicle initially stopped before fleeing the scene.

Authorities were able to stop the vehicle, still being driven by the woman with Lohre, about five miles from the initial stop.

Drug Task Force agents searched the vehicle and said they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun, reportedly stolen from another state, as well as suspected methamphetamine in the passenger seat.

The woman and Lohre were taken into custody following the incident.

Law enforcement says based on the woman’s statement, Lohre had pointed a gun at her head claiming he would shoot her and deputies if she didn’t flee.

Lohre remains in Blue Earth County jail, awaiting a court appearance on charges related to the incident.

