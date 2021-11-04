Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato man arrested on kidnapping, assault charges

Last night, Mankato man, Peter John Lohre, 24, was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges...
Last night, Mankato man, Peter John Lohre, 24, was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges after allegedly forcing a woman to flee police at gunpoint near Waseca.(Blue Earth County Jail)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A wanted man was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges after allegedly forcing a woman to flee police at gunpoint.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said Peter John Lohre, 24, of Mankato, was wanted for parole violations. Drug Task Force agents spotted his vehicle traveling Westbound on Highway 14 near Waseca.

A 19-year old was driving the vehicle with Lohre in the passenger seat.

Authorities attempted to perform a traffic stop and get Lohre out of the vehicle near Smith’s Mill. According to the Drug Task Force, the vehicle initially stopped before fleeing the scene.

Authorities were able to stop the vehicle, still being driven by the woman with Lohre, about five miles from the initial stop.

Drug Task Force agents searched the vehicle and said they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun, reportedly stolen from another state, as well as suspected methamphetamine in the passenger seat.

The woman and Lohre were taken into custody following the incident.

Law enforcement says based on the woman’s statement, Lohre had pointed a gun at her head claiming he would shoot her and deputies if she didn’t flee.

Lohre remains in Blue Earth County jail, awaiting a court appearance on charges related to the incident.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new truck shop is coming to Mankato, Minn.
New truck shop coming to Mankato
Yesterday's local election results are in...!
Minnesota election results are in
The death of a woman found in an Eden Prairie Residence Inn hotel room, along with a badly...
Death of woman, injuries to man investigated in Eden Prairie
This 1981 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Panel: All US adults under 60 should get hepatitis B shots
Main st opens
Main Street in Le Sueur back open after nearly 40 years

Latest News

test
test
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
River Hills Mall will be holding a weekend of exhibits and demonstrations for the River Hills...
River Hills Mall to hold holiday Arts Craft and Gift Show
The Blue Earth County Historical Society will celebrate its 120th anniversary this weekend. The...
Blue Earth County Historical Society celebrates 120 years