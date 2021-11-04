Maverick hockey teams hit the road after big weekend in Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s that time of the week for the latest edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits.

Another pair of series between the Minnesota State men’s and women’s hockey teams took place inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center this past weekend.

MEN’S ANALYSIS

Mary Rominger: “We’ll start out talking about the biggest news to come out of college hockey over the weekend, as senior netminder Dryden McKay breaks the NCAA men’s all-time career shutouts record with 27. A magical moment seeing his team, the community, fans, coaches all rally behind McKay. What has really stood out to you, Rob, about McKay’s performance up to this point?”

Rob Clark: “Well first off, 27 shutouts is such a big number that I think a lot of people, myself included, never thought that record set by Ryan Miller would ever be touched, but McKay has done and it just all goes back to the athletic ability where he’s able to make all the saves, but also between the ears this is a guy that does not get flustered by anything that goes on in the game. It doesn’t matter if he gives up a few goals one night, he always has a chance to come back and pitch a shutout the way that he did against Northern Michigan there in game two even though he gave up the two goals there in game one, comes back with the shutout in game two. It is just such an awesome moment for this Maverick hockey community, but McKay will be the first to tell you that it’s his teammates that put him in position for that record. It’s not an individual record, it truly is a team record. They go out and kind of limit the shot some nights that he must face, and that’s the reason that he has a shot at reaching such a big milestone that a lot of us never thought would be touched.”

MR: “Well, another milestone watch for McKay, picked up his 81st win for the program record. Talking about this Northern Michigan series, which ended in 4-2 and 7-0 victories for the Mavericks, a lot of offense, we saw a handful of strong performances from more players than just Dryden.”

RC: “It did seem like this offense took a while to get going there. First period, not able to score in game one, but once they started scoring, they couldn’t stop. Josh Groll, a transfer from Michigan, gets a couple of goals to open his MSU account. Benton Maass getting involved in the action. Says a lot about this Maverick hockey team and the coaching staff and what they’re able to do by bringing in such high-quality transfers that can make an impact right away. That’s a big reason why they got to the Frozen Four last year, and that’s why they’re the number two ranked team in the nation right now, they see what they need, go out and get it.”

MR: “Well, they have the pieces, momentum is on their side and next up is Ferris State, a match-up next weekend that, if anything, should carry onto more success.”

RC: “A very tough task for the Bulldogs. They’re coming into this with a 3-5 record and 5-2 loss to St. Thomas earlier in the year. They will have their hands full with all these different pieces that we’ve talked about from week-to-week on the Mavericks, and I have a feeling from what we saw against Northern Michigan, four goals, seven goals performance. When the Mavericks aren’t playing the likes of Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Lake Superior State, I have a feeling that’s going to be the way this goes for a lot of the conference opponents.”

WOMEN’S ANALYSIS

MR: “Absolutely, and now switching the conversation over to the Maverick women, who faced a very tough test against No. 1 Wisconsin. The first game was a 2-1 loss, only lost by a goal, but then in game two, the Badgers created some separation and won 6-2. But we like to see that first game, the Mavericks really put their best foot forward. That’s a trend that we’ve seen over the years, this year too, what do you notice from that and their ability to keep it close in those first games?”

RC: “Well, it all goes back to Calla Frank in the net. She kept this game close when the Badgers were just really peppering her all game long with these shots and the fact that only two got past is really a testament to the type of player that she is and to be able to keep it close for your team, that game could’ve gone either way there in the third period. Game two was closer for a little bit and then it kind of just came off the rails there. But, for the Mavericks, you must build on some of the strengths, and right now Calla Frank is, to me, one of the best goaltenders in the nation, but they must be able to give her a little bit of help.”

MR: “The team drops to a .500 record after that strong start that we talked about in previous weeks, but it’s only going to get more challenging. St. Cloud State, next week Ohio State, St. Thomas is one that they could find success, Bemidji State after that. A very tough conference that this team plays in and you can only hope that they find their stride - but only time will tell for the Mavericks women’s hockey team.”

