River Hills Mall to hold holiday Arts Craft and Gift Show

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - River Hills Mall will be holding a weekend of exhibits and demonstrations for the River Hills Holiday Arts Craft and Gift Show.

As the Holiday shopping season approaches, product shortages have stimulated the shopping and purchasing of unique gifts for family and friends at consumer trade shows and retailers throughout the U.S.

The Holiday Arts Craft and Gift Show will offer a variety of handcrafted products, along with area professionals providing products and services for beauty, decorating, fashion, kitchen supplies, nutrition, physical health and skin care.

The show will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

