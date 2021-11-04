River Hills Mall to hold holiday Arts Craft and Gift Show

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - River Hills Mall will be holding a weekend of exhibits and demonstrations for the River Hills Holiday Arts Craft and Gift Show.

As the Holiday shopping season approaches, product shortages have stimulated the shopping and purchasing of unique gifts for family and friends at consumer trade shows and retailers throughout the U.S.

The Holiday Arts Craft and Gift Show will offer a variety of handcrafted products, along with area professionals providing products and services for beauty, decorating, fashion, kitchen supplies, nutrition, physical health and skin care.

The show will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.