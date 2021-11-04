Your Photos
St. Peter elects Shanon Nowell as mayor(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of St. Peter has elected a new mayor.

St. Peter Mayor-elect Shanon Nowell currently works at Gustavus Adolphus college where she is the executive assistant to the provost.

She has also been on the city council for the last two years.

“I’ve been in St. Peter since 2005. My family’s in northern Minnesota,” she said. “I grew up in North Dakota and came here and absolutely fell in love with St. Peter. I’ve been involved in a lot of community organizations since I moved here and really just love serving my community.”

As mayor, she said her top priorities will be affordable housing, environmental sustainability and celebrating diversity.

Nowell said she is also looking forward to pursuing the completion of a new firehall.

“The sales tax passed by a wide margin. Our community is really behind this project, and so to see it from start to finish in the next months will be really exciting,” she said.

Nowell said she also wants to further community conversations the city has initiated to hear from constituents.

Nowell and newly-elected council members will begin their terms in January.

“What will happen is that swearing in of all the new members of the council will occur at that first regular meeting in January,” said St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke.

Nowell will continue serving on the council until she is sworn in as mayor.

“We live in such an engaged and wonderful city. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of St. Peter,” she said.

