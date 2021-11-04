St. Peter voters approve paying for new firehall using sales tax

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter voters approve paying for a new firehall using sales tax.

The city said sales tax will cover the costs of the $9.4 million project.

The city anticipates being out for bids in February or March of next year.

Construction will also start next year.

The city hopes the project will be complete either at the end of next year or in the first quarter of 2023.

“Very grateful for people to participate in the election process and really help tell the council whether they want to pay for it with sales tax or property tax,” said City Administrator Todd Prafke.

The city next has to put together an ordinance and an agreement with the Department of Revenue in order to collect the tax for the city.

