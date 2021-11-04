Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Woman accused of trying to hire assassin online

If convicted, Jessica Sledge faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
If convicted, Jessica Sledge faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.(WLBT)
By Josh Carter, Anthony Warren and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A woman in Mississippi is accused of hiring an assassin online to kill someone in the area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release Jessica Leeann Sledge, 39, allegedly tried to hire the hitman between September and November.

Sledge was unaware that the person she contacted was actually an FBI special agent. The intended victim was unharmed.

According to WLBT, Sledge appeared before a federal magistrate Wednesday, where the judge determined she should remain in jail until her preliminary hearing.

Sledge is facing one felony count of the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

If convicted, Sledge faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new truck shop is coming to Mankato, Minn.
New truck shop coming to Mankato
Yesterday's local election results are in...!
Minnesota election results are in
The death of a woman found in an Eden Prairie Residence Inn hotel room, along with a badly...
Death of woman, injuries to man investigated in Eden Prairie
This 1981 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Panel: All US adults under 60 should get hepatitis B shots
The Beast is located on 422 Belgrade Ave Suite 103
The Beast coming to North Mankato’s Belgrade Avenue

Latest News

test
test
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Rittenhouse trial: Someone else fired into the air first
The family of Fred Harris is seeking answers after he died from injuries sustained in a jail...
19-year-old with special needs dies after Texas jail attack
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home