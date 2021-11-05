Your Photos
3 killed, 1 injured in central Minnesota highway crash

The State Patrol says three people have died in a highway crash in central Minnesota.
The State Patrol says three people have died in a highway crash in central Minnesota.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BACKUS, Minn. (AP) - The State Patrol says three people have died in a highway crash in central Minnesota.

Officials say a GMC Yukon was northbound on Highway 371 in Cass County about 11 p.m. Thursday when a Chevy minivan failed to stop at an intersection between Hackensack and Backus and collided with the SUV.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were killed as was the driver of the minivan. Another passenger in the SUV was injured.

The State Patrol identified the SUV driver who died as 55-year-old Jeffrey Wertish of Ellendale. The passenger who was killed is 59-year-old Robert Nelson of Carver.

The driver of the minivan who died is identified as 34-year-old Lenny Steffen of Backus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

