$4.5 million surgical expansion almost complete at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (KEYC) - The first phase of a major surgery expansion and renovation project at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague that began in 2020 is now complete

This renovation will allow more patients with complex surgical needs to receive care close to home.

This $4.5 million project includes a third operating room, renovation of two operating rooms, and three new private preoperative and postoperative patient rooms.

The project also includes several technology and equipment upgrades, such as the addition of robotic surgery capabilities, beginning Nov. 15, for general surgery and obstetrics and gynecology.

Robotic surgery in Urology will follow in 2022.

The expansion will enable various other new surgical services as well.

In October, neurosurgery, and Mayo-led orthopedic surgery services, which supplements longstanding orthopedic outreach services provided by another organization, began at the facility.

Facial and plastic surgery options were added earlier in November.

“We are excited to see this important project come to fruition and for what it will mean to patients in New Prague and in surrounding areas who can receive complex surgical care close to home,” said Tara Krosch, M.D., vice chair of clinical practice for Surgical Specialties, Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota. “Being part of the Mayo Clinic enterprise means patients receive top Mayo Clinic-quality care in their hometowns, and our surgical expansion is just one example of that.”

The final phase of the project will include flooring and other upgrades in an operating room, as well as new locker rooms.

Completion of the project is expected in Jan., 2022.

