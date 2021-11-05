Child in critical condition passed away from suspected child abuse

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The child that was in critical condition after an alleged assault by her father passed away

Mankato Public Safety reports that the child passed away on Wednesday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, of Mankato, was charged with first-degree assault in connection with the child’s injuries.

According to the complaint, Henderson admitted to cradling the child face down in his arms and struck her back for five minutes.

An autopsy is being completed with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner to determine the official cause of death.

The Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office says it is awaiting the results of the autopsy before any potential upgraded charges for Henderson.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.