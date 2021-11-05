Mankato Area Public Schools, Children’s Museum to host vaccine clinic for kids

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, State of Minnesota, Homeland Health and North Star Events are hosting a vaccine clinic for kids aged 5-11 on Sunday.

Due to the museum being the best possible place for that age group, there are over 7 million vaccines administered in Minnesota, as well as almost 500,000 third dose and booster doses administered.

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is doing its part alongside many other Minnesota organizations to provide vaccine clinics for 5-11 year-olds.

“They are going to have dedicated spaces that will be curtained off. Just because we want to provide privacy to people who are coming through the vaccination clinic. So, we will be using our explorer’s lab for the observation area and within our community room. We will have three stations set up or the Department of Health will have three stations set,” explained Louise Dickmeyer, CEO of the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.

They will also have some specific protocols for the clinic.

“We will be using our entrance that is typically used for our school groups to have people enter and exit so that there is an exclusive spot for them to do so. We know there is likely people coming here that aren’t necessarily be visiting the museum,” Dickmeyer stated.

With vaccinations now available to children, school districts are adjusting their COVID policies, including Mankato Public Area Schools.

“It’s really important that parents consider having their child vaccinated,” said Scott Hogan, director of facilities and safety at Mankato Area Public Schools.

They’re waiting for the younger population to get vaccinated before making any big decisions, especially with their mask mandate.

“We are just going to wait and see how many of our or what percentage of our student body is vaccinated. I think it will be important that we have at least 50% or higher vaccinated before we consider lifting the mask mandate,” Hogan added.

MAPS has been in discussion with the Minnesota Department of Health about a vaccine clinic.

“Have our first vaccination clinic scheduled for Nov. 12 at Rosa Parks Elementary School from 4-8 p.m. for students 5 to 11 years old and then their second dose on Dec. 3,” Hogan explained.

With more clinics to come in the very near future.

“We are also working with Cub Pharmacy to potentially set up a second clinic later in November and into early December. So, we will try to help families have access to that vaccine if they are interested in receiving it.” Hogan stated.

Saint Peter Public Schools is sending their vaccine information to families, so they are well-informed. Officials there say they currently do not have any plans for a vaccine clinic. They are going through the same protocols as Mankato Area Public Schools with the masking mandate.

